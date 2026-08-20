Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Windrunner
Men's Nike Therma-FIT Football Midweight Gilet
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This colour is currently unavailable
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
A low-key way to rep Atlético Madrid. Featuring a minimalist, toned-down design, this Therma-FIT vest brings the warmth in a versatile, no-nonsense package. The insulation is stitched down in a chevron design that nods to the classic Windrunner jacket. Durable woven fabric on the outer shell helps shed light rain to keep your core dry.
- Colour Shown: Black/Smoke Grey/Sport Red
- Style: HM3174-010
Atlético Madrid Windrunner
A low-key way to rep Atlético Madrid. Featuring a minimalist, toned-down design, this Therma-FIT vest brings the warmth in a versatile, no-nonsense package. The insulation is stitched down in a chevron design that nods to the classic Windrunner jacket. Durable woven fabric on the outer shell helps shed light rain to keep your core dry.
Benefits
- Designed to feel relaxed through the shoulders, chest and body for an athletic fit you can layer.
- The full-zip design lets you adjust your coverage, warmth and style.
Product Details
- Hand pockets
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Smoke Grey/Sport Red
- Style: HM3174-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Atlético Madrid Windrunner