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Atlético Madrid Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt - Deep Royal Blue

Atlético Madrid

Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt

189,90 kr.

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

This classic-fit Atlético Madrid tee leaves no questions where your loyalty lies. Wear it with pride.


  • Colour Shown: Deep Royal Blue
  • Style: IM1704-455

Atlético Madrid

189,90 kr.

This classic-fit Atlético Madrid tee leaves no questions where your loyalty lies. Wear it with pride.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Deep Royal Blue
  • Style: IM1704-455

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 4′10″ (147cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Atlético Madrid Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt

    Atlético Madrid

    189,90 kr.

    Complete the look