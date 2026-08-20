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Atlético Madrid Club
Men's Nike Football Fleece Pullover Hoodie
28% off
Sold Out:
This colour is currently unavailable
A low-key way to rep Atlético Madrid. Featuring a minimalist, toned-down design, this hoodie is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside.
- Colour Shown: Black/Sport Red
- Style: HM2854-010
Atlético Madrid Club
28% off
A low-key way to rep Atlético Madrid. Featuring a minimalist, toned-down design, this hoodie is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside.
Benefits
- The drawcord lets you wear the hood loose or tighten it to keep out the cold.
- The ribbed cuffs and hem help keep the hoodie in place while you move.
Product Details
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Sport Red
- Style: HM2854-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Atlético Madrid Club
28% off