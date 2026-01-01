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Atlético Madrid Chill Terry
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
599,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
This lightweight, loose-fit Atlético Madrid hoodie is designed for warmer weather. Made from a soft and slightly draped fabric, it helps bridge the gap between fleece and jersey knit.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
- Style: IO3591-451
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry
599,90 kr.
This lightweight, loose-fit Atlético Madrid hoodie is designed for warmer weather. Made from a soft and slightly draped fabric, it helps bridge the gap between fleece and jersey knit.
Product details
- Front pockets
- Ribbed cuffs and hem
- Body: 70% cotton/30% polyester. Hood lining: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
- Style: IO3591-451
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (173cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Atlético Madrid Chill Terry
599,90 kr.