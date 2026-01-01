Atlanta Hawks 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey

Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Atlanta Hawks jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh. It helps keep you dry and cool on or off the court while you rep your favourite player and the game you love.

Colour Shown: University Red

Style: FZ0856-657