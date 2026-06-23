Nike Air Rift Breathe Women's Shoes

way more comfortable than i thought
Bucky
i got these bc i thought they were so cute but they have been so much more comfortable than i could have imagined!
Klarna Available at checkout.
Style yourself in the perfect warm-weather look with the Nike Air Rift Breathe. Hook-and-loop strap details let you easily slide into this split-toe design based on the '96 original. Nike Air cushioning in the heel and a plush foam midsole feel softer than ever, adding that sunny beach feeling to every step.
Nike Air Rift Breathe
360 DEGREES OF SUMMERTIME FRESHNESS.
Style yourself in the perfect warm-weather look with the Nike Air Rift Breathe. Hook-and-loop strap details let you easily slide into this split-toe design based on the '96 original. Nike Air cushioning in the heel and a plush foam midsole feel softer than ever, adding that sunny beach feeling to every step.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.4 stars
way more comfortable than i thought
Bucky
i got these bc i thought they were so cute but they have been so much more comfortable than i could have imagined!
Simply the best!
carla.adem1307
These are the most comfortable trainers ever! I can not tell you how many pairs I have had since they were released years ago! Highly recommended! And super speedy shipping too!
They So Comfortable and can dress up or down🙋♀️
NakeishaL266594286
I love these Sneakers 💯so much Nike Need to Make More Colors I have been waiting for need Colors over a year and they still just have The same Black and White 😔that I Already Purchase🤷♀️
Nike Air Rift Breathe