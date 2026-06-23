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Highly Rated
Nike Air Rift Breathe Women's Shoes - White/Pure Platinum

Nike Air Rift Breathe

Women's Shoes

879,90 kr.
White/Pure Platinum
Black/White/Cool Grey
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Style yourself in the perfect warm-weather look with the Nike Air Rift Breathe. Hook-and-loop strap details let you easily slide into this split-toe design based on the '96 original. Nike Air cushioning in the heel and a plush foam midsole feel softer than ever, adding that sunny beach feeling to every step.


  • Colour Shown: White/Pure Platinum
  • Style: 848386-100

Nike Air Rift Breathe

879,90 kr.

360 DEGREES OF SUMMERTIME FRESHNESS.

Style yourself in the perfect warm-weather look with the Nike Air Rift Breathe. Hook-and-loop strap details let you easily slide into this split-toe design based on the '96 original. Nike Air cushioning in the heel and a plush foam midsole feel softer than ever, adding that sunny beach feeling to every step.

Benefits

  • Nike Tech Ultramesh upper keeps it airy and light while adding texture and depth.
  • The split-toe design creates a barefoot feel and captures the original vibe from '96.
  • Midfoot and heel straps let you customise your comfort.
  • The Air-Sole unit in the heel is combined with a plush foam midsole for a soft feel.
  • Perforated sockliner keeps the breeziness while adding to the luxuriously soft feel.
  • Rubber detailing on the outsole features rugged tread for added durability and traction

Product Details

  • Embroidered Swoosh
  • Hook-and-loop closures
  • Colour Shown: White/Pure Platinum
  • Style: 848386-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (49)

4.4 stars

  • way more comfortable than i thought

    Bucky

    i got these bc i thought they were so cute but they have been so much more comfortable than i could have imagined!

  • Simply the best!

    carla.adem1307

    These are the most comfortable trainers ever! I can not tell you how many pairs I have had since they were released years ago! Highly recommended! And super speedy shipping too!

  • They So Comfortable and can dress up or down🙋‍♀️

    NakeishaL266594286

    I love these Sneakers 💯so much Nike Need to Make More Colors I have been waiting for need Colors over a year and they still just have The same Black and White 😔that I Already Purchase🤷‍♀️

Nike Air Rift Breathe Women's Shoes

Nike Air Rift Breathe

879,90 kr.

Complete the look

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