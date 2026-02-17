Nike Air Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie

Levente57df9523a26a43b2971d5602cb62f836
Nagyon, kényelmes, nagyon jól néz ki és meleg.
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Reach for this lightweight fleece hoodie when you need a little extra warmth. It's smooth on the outside and brushed soft on the inside for added cosiness. Special design details like an embroidered chest logo and contrast piping elevate your look.
Nike Air
Reach for this lightweight fleece hoodie when you need a little extra warmth. It's smooth on the outside and brushed soft on the inside for added cosiness. Special design details like an embroidered chest logo and contrast piping elevate your look.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Levente57df9523a26a43b2971d5602cb62f836
Nagyon, kényelmes, nagyon jól néz ki és meleg.
Nike Air