With its easy-going lines, heritage athletics look and, of course, visible Air cushioning, the Nike Air Max SC is the perfect finish to any outfit. The rich mixture of materials adds depth while making it a durable and lightweight shoe for everyday wear.
4.7 Stars
AmandaC - 31 Aug 2022
These shoes run HUGE!! I always wear a 8.5 in Nike, got them and thought they were mens shoes! I am exchanging for a 7.5 and hope they work! Order a whole size down! So disappointing and shipping took forever. Have not had this experience with Nike so I’m hoping the exchange comes quickly.
AlexandriaB519695919 - 31 Aug 2022
I was so excited when these came in - they are SO comfortable, look better in person and I can see these will be a great, everyday shoe. It runs true to size for me. Very happy!
7136210445 - 01 Jul 2022
These shoes are comfortable! I would recommend sizing up half a size if you don’t want your toes squished. I usually wear a 6 but I got a 6.5 and they fit perfectly. Overall good purchase.