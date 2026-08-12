Father's Day

(79)
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
1.399 kr.
Nike Tour Classic 4
Nike Tour Classic 4 Men's Golf Glove (Left Regular)
Nike Tour Classic 4
Men's Golf Glove (Left Regular)
219,90 kr.
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
189,90 kr.
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
28% off
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
379,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
279,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
199,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
279,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
479,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
279,90 kr.
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoes
879,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Reversible Yoga Mat (4mm)
Nike
Reversible Yoga Mat (4mm)
379,90 kr.
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Futura Washed Bucket Hat
Nike Apex
Futura Washed Bucket Hat
239,90 kr.
Nike Icon Air Force 1
Nike Icon Air Force 1 Card Wallet
Nike Icon Air Force 1
Card Wallet
189,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Air Monarch IV
Men's Workout Shoes
599,90 kr.
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
149,90 kr.
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
1.199 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
349,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
1.099 kr.
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
779,90 kr.
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Jordan Jumpman
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
22% off
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
699,90 kr.
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
749,90 kr.
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
28% off
Nike Intensity
Nike Intensity Men's Training Belt
Nike Intensity
Men's Training Belt
28% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Shorts
29% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
25% off
Nike Alpha Elite
Nike Alpha Elite Training Gloves
Nike Alpha Elite
Training Gloves
399,90 kr.
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Diamond Shorts
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Diamond Shorts
27% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoe
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoe
879,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
279,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
329,90 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
879,90 kr.
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Dri-FIT Bucket Hat
Nike Apex
Dri-FIT Bucket Hat
279,90 kr.
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
239,90 kr.
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
319,90 kr.
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
199,90 kr.
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Younger Kids' Shoes
749,90 kr.
Nike Refuel
Nike Refuel Locking-Lid Water Bottle (710ml approx.)
+1
Nike Refuel
Locking-Lid Water Bottle (710ml approx.)
149,90 kr.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
799,90 kr.
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
199,90 kr.
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
949,90 kr.
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Swoosh Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike Apex
Swoosh Bucket Hat
219,90 kr.
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
239,90 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
679,90 kr.
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
349,90 kr.
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
879,90 kr.
Nike Dura Feel 10
Nike Dura Feel 10 Women's Golf Glove (Left Hand)
Nike Dura Feel 10
Women's Golf Glove (Left Hand)
119,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
279,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
239,90 kr.
Nike Icon Air Max 90
Nike Icon Air Max 90 Card Wallet
Nike Icon Air Max 90
Card Wallet
219,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's T-Shirt
189,90 kr.
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Joggers
399,90 kr.
Nike Vapor Elite
Nike Vapor Elite Men's Fitness Gloves
Nike Vapor Elite
Men's Fitness Gloves
219,90 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Mid Layer
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Mid Layer
529,90 kr.
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Trousers
749,90 kr.
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
649,90 kr.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Crew
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Crew
699,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Knit Shorts
299,90 kr.
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Baby/Toddler Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Baby/Toddler Shoes
479,90 kr.
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
119,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
449,90 kr.
Nike Primary Fleece
Nike Primary Fleece Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
649,90 kr.
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Waistpack (3L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Waistpack (3L)
199,90 kr.
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
189,90 kr.
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Tote Bag (22L)
219,90 kr.
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
699,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
649,90 kr.
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
349,90 kr.
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
879,90 kr.
Nike Dura Feel 10
Nike Dura Feel 10 Women's Golf Glove (Left Hand)
Nike Dura Feel 10
Women's Golf Glove (Left Hand)
119,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
279,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
239,90 kr.
Nike Icon Air Max 90
Nike Icon Air Max 90 Card Wallet
Nike Icon Air Max 90
Card Wallet
219,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's T-Shirt
189,90 kr.
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Joggers
399,90 kr.
Nike Vapor Elite
Nike Vapor Elite Men's Fitness Gloves
Nike Vapor Elite
Men's Fitness Gloves
219,90 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Mid Layer
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Mid Layer
529,90 kr.
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Trousers
749,90 kr.
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
649,90 kr.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Crew
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Crew
699,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Knit Shorts
299,90 kr.
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Baby/Toddler Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Baby/Toddler Shoes
479,90 kr.
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
119,90 kr.
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
449,90 kr.
Nike Primary Fleece
Nike Primary Fleece Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT UV Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
649,90 kr.
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Waistpack (3L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Waistpack (3L)
199,90 kr.
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (Small, 1L)
189,90 kr.
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Tote Bag (22L)
219,90 kr.
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
699,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
649,90 kr.