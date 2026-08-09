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Nike Air Max Plus Premium Younger Kids' Shoes - Black/Multi-Colour/Anthracite/Black

Nike Air Max Plus Premium

Younger Kids' Shoes

779,90 kr.
Black/Multi-Colour/Anthracite/Black
Black/Black/Black
Black/Blue Crystal/Black
Black/Illusion Green/Black
Tough Red/Black/Mystic Dates/Grey Fog
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Big cushioning. Big attitude. Breezy mesh and supportive plastic caging get a melty twist in this premium edition of the AM classic. Visible Air units in the heel and forefoot mean more bounce and cushioning to carry you from the playground to the back garden and beyond.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IR4690-001

Nike Air Max Plus Premium

779,90 kr.

Big cushioning. Big attitude. Breezy mesh and supportive plastic caging get a melty twist in this premium edition of the AM classic. Visible Air units in the heel and forefoot mean more bounce and cushioning to carry you from the playground to the back garden and beyond.

Benefits

  • The wavy lines of the iconic plastic cage look extra melty, but give you the same containment. Plus, the supportive midfoot arch draws inspiration from a whale's tail.
  • Originally designed for performance running, a Max Air unit provides lightweight cushioning that lasts.
  • The plastic toe tip adds durability and shine while flex grooves help make every step feel natural.

Product details

  • Classic laces
  • Low collar
  • Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IR4690-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (121)

4.5 stars

  • Annita2544b303f46e418ab7e727055fdd6c4b

    Mon petits fils est ravi. La livraison a été très rapide.parfait. merci

  • Rajae447588986

    Mille mercis à toute l'équipe qui a contribué pour l'expédition de la paire Nike commandée. La réception était rapide et le l'article est conforme à mes attentes. Merci encore

  • Parfait

    Patricia711763462

    Livraison rapide. Ces chaussures ont fait un heureux

Nike Air Max Plus Premium Younger Kids' Shoes

Nike Air Max Plus Premium

779,90 kr.

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