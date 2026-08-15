Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes

ΒΕΛΙΣΣΑΡΙΟΣ65729884
Απίστευτο παπούτσι, τέλεια εφαρμογή θα το συνιστούσα ανεπιφύλακτα
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This Air Max Plus 3 honours its heritage with subtle nods to its predecessors. The foam cushioning and Max Air units put tried-and-tested bounce and comfort in your step. Futuristic design lines and sleek details bring these kicks into the present day with eye-catching style.
Nike Air Max Plus 3
This Air Max Plus 3 honours its heritage with subtle nods to its predecessors. The foam cushioning and Max Air units put tried-and-tested bounce and comfort in your step. Futuristic design lines and sleek details bring these kicks into the present day with eye-catching style.
Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
ΒΕΛΙΣΣΑΡΙΟΣ65729884
Απίστευτο παπούτσι, τέλεια εφαρμογή θα το συνιστούσα ανεπιφύλακτα
Abdoulaya800e13a493a4e81b4604af01c631eaf
J’aime bien la paire elle bien confortable pour marcher à longueur de journée
Air Max Plus 3
GerardG220302696
Perfect trainers that arrived 3 days after my order was placed. Really pleased.
Nike Air Max Plus 3