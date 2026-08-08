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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes - College Grey/Dark Violet Ore/Taupe Haze/Light Iron Ore

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

Older Kids' Shoes

799,90 kr.
College Grey/Dark Violet Ore/Taupe Haze/Light Iron Ore
Black/Metallic Dark Grey/Dark Smoke Grey
Summit White/Purple Dynasty/Metallic Silver/Light Violet Ore
Wolf Grey/Vast Grey/Cool Grey/Wolf Grey
Bright Spruce/Dusty Cactus/Green Strike/White
Cream II/Sail/Fauna Brown
White/Pure Platinum/Metallic Silver/White
White/Pure Platinum/Metallic Silver/Pink Foam
Platinum Tint/Cave Stone/Anthracite/Metallic Silver
Sail/Old Royal/Wolf Grey/Aurora Blue
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Retro. Vibey. And above all else: Comfy. It's the Air Max Moto 2K. Taking cues from '00s runners, it features breezy mesh and cushioning everywhere you look – from the foam underfoot to the padding on the tongue and ankles.


  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Dark Violet Ore/Taupe Haze/Light Iron Ore
  • Style: IR0587-001

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

799,90 kr.

Retro. Vibey. And above all else: Comfy. It's the Air Max Moto 2K. Taking cues from '00s runners, it features breezy mesh and cushioning everywhere you look – from the foam underfoot to the padding on the tongue and ankles.

Benefits

  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Mesh and synthetic leather panelling is lightweight and breathable.
  • 00's-inspired foam midsole gives you a throwback look with modern comfort.
  • Suede on the upper offers a premium look and feel.

Product Details

  • Low-cut collar
  • Reflective design details
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Elastic laces
  • Pull tab on heel
  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Dark Violet Ore/Taupe Haze/Light Iron Ore
  • Style: IR0587-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (27)

4.7 stars

  • Great

    Hollie

    Very comfortable for daily use and looks cool. Highly recommend to anyone who's looking for a comfortable but not bright and flashy shoe

  • Scarpa ragazzo

    GiuseppeL620471960

    Ottima e perfetta, comoda ed elegante

  • NEED ALL COLORS!

    Zari

    These are the cutest pair of Air Maxes ever! Stylish, comfortable, and can be dressed up with a denim mini skirt or dressed down with a pair of baggy sweats! I need all colors of these ASAP. My only change would be to color the laces or offer an alternative lace color in the box. That would take these to a next level!

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

799,90 kr.

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