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Nike Air Max
Men's Woven Jacket
979,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Heritage Air Max style meets classic comfort. Simple and streamlined, this jacket is made from lightweight taffeta that has sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable. Subtle zip pockets on the chest give you secure storage.
- Colour Shown: Wolf Grey/Cool Grey/Black
- Style: IU5683-012
Nike Air Max
979,90 kr.
Heritage Air Max style meets classic comfort. Simple and streamlined, this jacket is made from lightweight taffeta that has sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable. Subtle zip pockets on the chest give you secure storage.
Product Details
- Elastic cuffs and hem
- Bungee at hood
- Reflective design details
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Body: 94% nylon/6% elastane Lining: 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Wolf Grey/Cool Grey/Black
- Style: IU5683-012
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (180cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max
979,90 kr.