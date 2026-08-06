Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes

Happy customer.
Oneal557477304
Great product great color choice. Very happy with this new design. Keep them coming I appreciate it.
Klarna Available at checkout.
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with metallic accents and scorpion details that pack an extra sting, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion'
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with metallic accents and scorpion details that pack an extra sting, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.9 stars
Happy customer.
Oneal557477304
Great product great color choice. Very happy with this new design. Keep them coming I appreciate it.
AM90´s premium scorpion edition rockt!
MichaelP884435975
nicer look, fit wie immer bei den 90s und die Farben sind genial. Einfach Premium
Super kwaliteit wat je gewend bent van Nikes
Brian316417580
Snel geleverd en echt een mooi paar schoenen mijn zoon vind dat ook die heeft namelijk dezelfde
Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion'