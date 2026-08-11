Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes

Love the fit, usually wear a size 13 in other brands, butfits great for my big wide foot using Nikes sizing chart. Been wearing skateboard shoes for the past 30 years, these are so comfortable compared to those. I really like this shoe. I like the option to have them laced wider with a wider set of lacing holes down by the toes. Color combination of the different grays along with the vibrant orange accent is really nicely styled.