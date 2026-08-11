Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes

Ok
Manuel597420244
Tutto bene grazie. Ordine perfetto è arrivato velocemente. Tutto ok
Klarna Available at checkout.
Celebrate football on its biggest stage in this iconic Air Max 90. Swirling graphics and grey hues feature vibrant orange hits to symbolise the 'Oranje' squad. The trainer stays true to its running roots with the classic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Bold colours and visible cushioning complete the shoe.
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Celebrate football on its biggest stage in this iconic Air Max 90. Swirling graphics and grey hues feature vibrant orange hits to symbolise the 'Oranje' squad. The trainer stays true to its running roots with the classic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Bold colours and visible cushioning complete the shoe.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Ok
Manuel597420244
Tutto bene grazie. Ordine perfetto è arrivato velocemente. Tutto ok
Great fit, colors and styling; very comfy shoe to wear.
Christopher198865
Love the fit, usually wear a size 13 in other brands, butfits great for my big wide foot using Nikes sizing chart. Been wearing skateboard shoes for the past 30 years, these are so comfortable compared to those. I really like this shoe. I like the option to have them laced wider with a wider set of lacing holes down by the toes. Color combination of the different grays along with the vibrant orange accent is really nicely styled.
Awesome 90s.
john646473682
The Premium title is deserved. These look and feel great. The quality is outstanding, I can’t recommend them enough.
Nike Air Max 90 Premium