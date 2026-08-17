Love the shoes!
BrandyW2e315a00bfd24f4e89791faed0a44ff5
Great fit! Love the colors too!!
Klarna Available at checkout.
The Nike Air Max 90 LTR returns with an even better feel for you. Cushioning is softer and more flexible, the Max Air unit is tuned for growing feet and the shape gives your toes more wiggle room. With a design and look that are still the same, it brings a '90s fave to a new generation.
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
ICONIC AIR FOR KIDS.
The Nike Air Max 90 LTR returns with an even better feel for you. Cushioning is softer and more flexible, the Max Air unit is tuned for growing feet and the shape gives your toes more wiggle room. With a design and look that are still the same, it brings a '90s fave to a new generation.
The low-top kicks are made from real and synthetic leather that's durable and brings a classic feel. The shape gives toes more wiggle room and the fit helps keep growing feet comfortable.
The Max Air unit has a softer feel that's tuned right for kids. Plus, comfy and flexible foam makes for easy steps.
Extra padding around the ankle gives a plush feel so you can slip right into comfort.
The full-length rubber sole features grooves for flexibility so every step feels natural.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
Love the shoes!
BrandyW2e315a00bfd24f4e89791faed0a44ff5
Great fit! Love the colors too!!
Vaͣnnaͣhͪ45023052
Love them! Love them! Love them! Love them!
Allisonk397280649
Very comfortable, stylish. I purchase these all the time.
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Explore the Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
The low-top kicks are made from real and synthetic leather that's durable and brings a classic feel. The shape gives toes more wiggle room and the fit helps keep growing feet comfortable.
The Max Air unit has a softer feel that's tuned right for kids. Plus, comfy and flexible foam makes for easy steps.
Extra padding around the ankle gives a plush feel so you can slip right into comfort.