Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's shoes
Klarna Available at checkout.
The Air Max 90 Drift adds a more durable option to your shoe rotation. Different textures add a layered look, including tough ripstop and rubber paired with synthetic leather. Meanwhile, Max Air cushioning and a Waffle outsole keep it comfortable enough for the street or trail.
- Colour Shown: Vast Grey/White/Black/Pencil Point
- Style: IO1908-078
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
The Air Max 90 Drift adds a more durable option to your shoe rotation. Different textures add a layered look, including tough ripstop and rubber paired with synthetic leather. Meanwhile, Max Air cushioning and a Waffle outsole keep it comfortable enough for the street or trail.
Benefits
- The upper combines synthetic leather, ripstop and rubber for a layered look built to last.
- Foam midsole and a Max Air unit in the heel provide lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber Waffle outsole adds durable traction and heritage style.
Product Details
- Padded collar
- Foam underfoot
- Colour Shown: Vast Grey/White/Black/Pencil Point
- Style: IO1908-078
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max 90 Drift