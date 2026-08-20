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Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
1.199 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
The Air Max 270 brings style, comfort and big attitude. The design draws inspiration from Air Max icons, showcasing Nike's greatest innovation with its large cushioning window and fresh array of colours.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: HJ3222-010
Nike Air Max 270
1.199 kr.
The Air Max 270 brings style, comfort and big attitude. The design draws inspiration from Air Max icons, showcasing Nike's greatest innovation with its large cushioning window and fresh array of colours.
Benefits
- The woven fabric on the upper provides a lightweight fit and airy feel.
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
- The inner sleeve stretches for a personalised fit.
- Rubber outsole adds traction and durability.
Product details
- Mesh details
- Foam midsole
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: HJ3222-010
Size & Fit
- Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max 270
1.199 kr.