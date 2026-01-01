Air Jordan MVP 92
Men's Shoes
Klarna Available at checkout.
How do you top the AJ7? You reimagine it with a low-top silhouette. We started with the layered upper and iconic midsole that turned the original into an instant classic. Then we added textile accents and a padded, low-cut collar to give you a fresh, modern look.
- Colour Shown: Taxi/Black/White/University Red
- Style: IO7437-705
Air Jordan MVP 92
How do you top the AJ7? You reimagine it with a low-top silhouette. We started with the layered upper and iconic midsole that turned the original into an instant classic. Then we added textile accents and a padded, low-cut collar to give you a fresh, modern look.
Benefits
Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
Product details
- Leather and synthetic leather upper
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Taxi/Black/White/University Red
- Style: IO7437-705
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan MVP 92