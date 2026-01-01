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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
29% off
Klarna Available at checkout.
These Air Jordan 1 Mid SE bring full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.
- Colour Shown: Sesame/Sail/Coconut Milk/Khaki
- Style: IR2011-247
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
29% off
These Air Jordan 1 Mid SE bring full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.
Benefits
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- Perforations on the toes add breathability.
Product Details
- Leather and textile upper
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Mid-top collar
- Colour Shown: Sesame/Sail/Coconut Milk/Khaki
- Style: IR2011-247
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
29% off