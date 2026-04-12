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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes - Anthracite/Iced Carmine/Coconut Milk/Metallic Silver

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Women's Shoes

1.149 kr.
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Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while studded details and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.


  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Iced Carmine/Coconut Milk/Metallic Silver
  • Style: II0571-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

1.149 kr.

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while studded details and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Iced Carmine/Coconut Milk/Metallic Silver
  • Style: II0571-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • So dope

    jessicam14874953

    These shoes are so dope. Just the right amount of bling on them to make a statement you can go business casual you can go street with these. They are really really nice comfortable shoes. They definitely make a statement.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

1.149 kr.

Complete the look