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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
1.149 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
- Colour Shown: White/Desert Berry
- Style: IO0669-100
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
1.149 kr.
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
Benefits
- Leather, synthetic leather and textile upper for a supportive feel.
- Foam midsole and Nike Air cushioning provide lightweight comfort.
- Rubber outsole with pivot circle gives you durable traction.
Product details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: White/Desert Berry
- Style: IO0669-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
1.149 kr.