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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes - Off-Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Women's shoes

1.149 kr.
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Klarna Available at checkout.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.


  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Style: IO0760-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

1.149 kr.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Style: IO0760-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Faded noir

    Ladedahl

    I really love all the details on my new Jordan’s. I purchase the faded noir. I’ve been hunting for a pair of Nikes to wear with more natural colors, esp black. These aren’t super harsh dark black so they go better with my fair and freckle filled body color. lol. I love Jordan’s. And they included gold embellishments and a cute little tassel. I would buy any shoe that comes with a little extra accessory, hint hint. I am in between 7/7.5 and always size to 7.5 with Jordans because the toe bed is very sturdy and I feel I need a little more toe room because of it! That and running shoes always 7.5.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

1.149 kr.

Complete the look