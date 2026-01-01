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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoe
1.049 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Give your look an edge in the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE. Made with premium leather throughout, it features an updated color scheme, making a fresh play on the all-time favorite.
- Colour Shown: Barely Orange/Pale Ivory/Smokey Mauve/Dark Pony
- Style: DO7440-821
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
1.049 kr.
FRESH COLORS FOR A FAVE.
Give your look an edge in the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE. Made with premium leather throughout, it features an updated color scheme, making a fresh play on the all-time favorite.
Benefits
- Full-grain leather in the upper provide classic style and durability.
- Encapsulated Air unit in the heel provides lightweight cushioning.
Product Details
- Wings logo embossed on side
- Stitched Swoosh logo
- Rubber traction
- Foam midsole
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Barely Orange/Pale Ivory/Smokey Mauve/Dark Pony
- Style: DO7440-821
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
1.049 kr.