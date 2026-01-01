image 1 of 9
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
849,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Mike's first signature model with fresh details. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.
- Colour Shown: Phantom/Gum Dark Brown/Infrared 23/Sail
- Style: IO2063-001
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
849,90 kr.
This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Mike's first signature model with fresh details. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.
Benefits
- Smooth full-grain leather provides durability.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Phantom/Gum Dark Brown/Infrared 23/Sail
- Style: IO2063-001
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
849,90 kr.