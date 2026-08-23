Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes

Perfect
Janbafcfda4078a4ddf8afe4307462e2916
My kid loves them, ever since he tried them first time in a Nike Store in NYC, it has been he's Go To, and feel "my self" shoes. +1 and Thumbs up.
Klarna Available at checkout.
This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.
Air Jordan 1 Mid
This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Perfect
Janbafcfda4078a4ddf8afe4307462e2916
My kid loves them, ever since he tried them first time in a Nike Store in NYC, it has been he's Go To, and feel "my self" shoes. +1 and Thumbs up.
Love them
Ventor781717325
They good in love there a can’t get nothing like them
Perfect school shoes
Mother of 5
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Peferct and comfortable school shoes . Highly recommend.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Air Jordan 1 Mid