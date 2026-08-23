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Highly Rated
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes - Pink Gaze/White/Black

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Older Kids' Shoes

28% off
Pink Gaze/White/Black
Black/Aura/Squadron Blue/Black
Summit White/Infrared 23/Neutral Grey/Black
Obsidian/White/Dark Powder Blue
Violet Mist/Barely Grape/White
University Blue/White/Sail/Midnight Navy
Black/White/University Red
Pink Foam/China Rose/White/Pink Foam
Black/Palomino/University Red/Phantom
True Blue/Varsity Red/Black/Summit White
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Gaze/White/Black
  • Style: DQ8423-602

Air Jordan 1 Mid

28% off

This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.

Benefits

  • Premium construction delivers comfort and iconic appeal.
  • Encapsulated Air-Sole unit in the heel gives you soft cushioning.

Product details

  • Classic laces
  • Cupsole construction
  • Padded collar
  • Colour Shown: Pink Gaze/White/Black
  • Style: DQ8423-602

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (763)

4.8 stars

  • Perfect

    Janbafcfda4078a4ddf8afe4307462e2916

    My kid loves them, ever since he tried them first time in a Nike Store in NYC, it has been he's Go To, and feel "my self" shoes. +1 and Thumbs up.

  • Love them

    Ventor781717325

    They good in love there a can’t get nothing like them

  • Perfect school shoes

    Mother of 5

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Peferct and comfortable school shoes . Highly recommend.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid

28% off

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