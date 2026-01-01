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Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes - Obsidian/White/Grey Fog/Obsidian

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Older Kids' Shoes

799,90 kr.
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Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White/Grey Fog/Obsidian
  • Style: IV6050-451

Air Jordan 1 Mid

799,90 kr.

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.

Benefits

  • Leather, synthetic leather and textile upper for a supportive feel.
  • Foam midsole and Nike Air cushioning provide lightweight comfort.
  • Rubber outsole with pivot circle gives you durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White/Grey Fog/Obsidian
  • Style: IV6050-451

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid

    799,90 kr.

    Complete the look