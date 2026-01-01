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Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
1.049 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
- Colour Shown: Black/Cool Grey/Light Armoury Blue/Black
- Style: IU7672-001
Air Jordan 1 Mid
1.049 kr.
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
Product details
- Leather upper
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Mid-top collar
- Colour Shown: Black/Cool Grey/Light Armoury Blue/Black
- Style: IU7672-001
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid
1.049 kr.