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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
749,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
- Colour Shown: White/Iron Grey/Wolf Grey
- Style: IX3960-100
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
749,90 kr.
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
Benefits
- Encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Genuine leather in the upper offers durability and a premium look.
- Solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces.
Product Details
- Wings logo on heel
- Jumpman on the tongue
- Foam midsole
- Low-cut collar
- Classic laces
- Colour Shown: White/Iron Grey/Wolf Grey
- Style: IX3960-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
749,90 kr.