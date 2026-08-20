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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
29% off
Klarna Available at checkout.
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs a football-inspired design fused with the heritage of the original. Premium materials and metallic finishes will have you feeling like a winner all day.
- Colour Shown: White/White/Metallic Silver/Black
- Style: IR2310-100
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
29% off
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs a football-inspired design fused with the heritage of the original. Premium materials and metallic finishes will have you feeling like a winner all day.
Benefits
- Real- and synthetic-leather upper delivers durable comfort.
- Nike Air unit in the heel creates lightweight, bouncy cushioning.
- Flex grooves at the front of the outsole
- Rubber outsole provides traction on a variety of surfaces.
Product details
- Colour Shown: White/White/Metallic Silver/Black
- Style: IR2310-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
29% off