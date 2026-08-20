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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
29% off
Klarna Available at checkout.
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
- Colour Shown: Sail/Deep Pewter/Gamma Grey/Game Royal
- Style: IU2269-100
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
29% off
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
Benefits
- Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
- Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Sail/Deep Pewter/Gamma Grey/Game Royal
- Style: IU2269-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
29% off