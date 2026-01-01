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Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
699,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian
- Style: IV6049-451
Air Jordan 1 Low
699,90 kr.
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
Benefits
- Real and synthetic leather provide durability.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Low-cut collar
- Classic laces
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian
- Style: IV6049-451
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low
699,90 kr.