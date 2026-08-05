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Highly Rated
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram® Men's Shoes - Black/Light Lemon Twist/Speed Yellow/Smoke Grey

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®

Men‘s shoes

979,90 kr.
Black/Light Lemon Twist/Speed Yellow/Smoke Grey
Summit White/Light Bone/Speed Yellow/Smoke Grey
Silt Red/Light Violet Ore/Speed Yellow/Black
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The AF-1 has always been a rugged shoe, but we're taking it to the next level. The durable textile upper sits atop a Vibram® sole designed to help you brave every surface. You ready?


  • Colour Shown: Black/Light Lemon Twist/Speed Yellow/Smoke Grey
  • Style: IH1943-002

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®

979,90 kr.

The AF-1 has always been a rugged shoe, but we're taking it to the next level. The durable textile upper sits atop a Vibram® sole designed to help you brave every surface. You ready?

Benefits

  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Vibram outsole adds traction and durability.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Black/Light Lemon Twist/Speed Yellow/Smoke Grey
  • Style: IH1943-002

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (146)

4.6 stars

  • MichaelZ425409243

    Mega schön, fällt definitiv auf 👍🏻👍🏻

  • Great Looking Shoe

    3dyers

    Love, love, love these shoes! They are sturdy and very fashionable! I was a little worried they would be more in the bright red side but they actually seem more on the dark pink side, which is great! I did order my normal size for women and had to send them back for half a size down, so keep that in mind if you’re thinking of purchasing these.

  • Nice shoes

    Martin

    Nice shoes.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram® Men's Shoes

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®

979,90 kr.

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