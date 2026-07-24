Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest

A go to singlet
AntronH658628692
Had to size up like a mug. Usually go with large, but had to go with XL. Feels silky smooth and will def have people noticing.
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Built for speed, this race-ready top uses our advanced Dri-FIT technology to help keep you cool and focused across the finish line. Lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric has strategically placed perforations for optimal breathability and cooling where you need it most.
Nike AeroSwift
Built for speed, this race-ready top uses our advanced Dri-FIT technology to help keep you cool and focused across the finish line. Lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric has strategically placed perforations for optimal breathability and cooling where you need it most.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
A go to singlet
AntronH658628692
Had to size up like a mug. Usually go with large, but had to go with XL. Feels silky smooth and will def have people noticing.
Nike AeroSwift