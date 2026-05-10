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Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest - Barely Green/Lapis

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift

Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest

679,90 kr.

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

Designed for racing, this breathable singlet features our advanced sweat-wicking tech to help you stay dry and comfortable. Its smooth fabric has perforations to offer plenty of airflow as you push through your final stride.


  • Colour Shown: Barely Green/Lapis
  • Style: IH6939-394

Nike AeroSwift

679,90 kr.

Designed for racing, this breathable singlet features our advanced sweat-wicking tech to help you stay dry and comfortable. Its smooth fabric has perforations to offer plenty of airflow as you push through your final stride.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV levels up our sweat-wicking technology with advanced cooling and zones of breathability to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • A lower hem compared with previous AeroSwift vests offers extra coverage.
  • Bonded seams at the armhole and collar help give a slimmer feel.

Product details

  • Specialty graphics
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Barely Green/Lapis
  • Style: IH6939-394

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (179cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (1)

2 stars

  • Grösse stimmt nicht

    IvanK416893875

    Größe stimmt überhaupt nicht. Die Farbe auf dem Foto ist eher weiß

Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest

Nike AeroSwift

679,90 kr.

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