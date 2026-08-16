Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts

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BodoClaudioC638602358
Sehr gute Beinfreiheit.Angenehm zu tragen.
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
Designed for racing, the 5cm (approx.) AeroSwift shorts help you push through the worst to compete with the best. Their lightweight woven material helps keep the sweat off with every mile and a knit liner gives the support you need. The 4 drop-in pockets give a place to stash your gels, snacks and other race-day essentials.
Nike AeroSwift
Designed for racing, the 5cm (approx.) AeroSwift shorts help you push through the worst to compete with the best. Their lightweight woven material helps keep the sweat off with every mile and a knit liner gives the support you need. The 4 drop-in pockets give a place to stash your gels, snacks and other race-day essentials.
The AeroSwift Collection is Nike's pinnacle racing gear. This apparel is made for speed using the latest innovations, delivering optimal performance and distraction-free coverage. Streamlined designs are lightweight and sleek, helping you move freely as you finish strong.
Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
The 4-way stretch woven fabric is built to move in all directions to help you feel comfortable during your run. The updated stitching extends lower down the side seams compared with previous versions, for extra coverage. Flyvent Waistband combines elastic and mesh for a breathable, snug feel.
The Swoosh logos have a non-reflective design finish to protect against flash photography during the race.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.4 stars
Top.
BodoClaudioC638602358
Sehr gute Beinfreiheit.Angenehm zu tragen.
Perfekte Laufshorts für Wettbewerbe oder Intervall-Training
MichaelL144938738
Mir hat die rote Farbe sofort gefallen (ist eine Spur mehr bei Rot als Rosa verglichen mit den Bildern) und ich nutze die AeroSwift Shorts gerne für Wettbewerbe (unter 10km und entsprechender Hitze) und harten Intervall-Einheiten. Verglichen zu den Vorgängern ist der Bund etwas angenehmer und es sitzt eine Spur angenehmer, wer Zweifel hat, sollte trotzdem zur 10cm langen Version oder einer Stride-Short greifen.
antonior886291112
awesome shorts long the fit & showing off my long legs, their super comfortable & the ultimate shorty shorts!!!
Nike AeroSwift
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