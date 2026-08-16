 
image 1 of 8
Highly Rated
ACG Zegama Hike Men's Hiking Shoes - Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown

ACG Zegama Hike

Men's Hiking Shoes

1.349 kr.
Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
British Khaki/Linen/Light Crimson/British Khaki
Life Lime/Barely Volt/Smoke Grey/Dark Smoke Grey
Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Cave Stone/Cream II
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Turn punishing climbs into panoramic bliss. The Zegama Hike is the trusted trail guru to get you there. Loaded with all-conditions tech, its lightweight, ultra-cushioned midsole combines with grippy Vibram® MegaGrip traction lugs to help maximise comfort and control. The roomy design and wider outsole provide a stable base to help you tackle rugged, changing terrain.


  • Colour Shown: Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Style: IO7854-100

ACG Zegama Hike

1.349 kr.

THE MOUNTAIN G.O.A.T. OF ACG HIKE.

Turn punishing climbs into panoramic bliss. The Zegama Hike is the trusted trail guru to get you there. Loaded with all-conditions tech, its lightweight, ultra-cushioned midsole combines with grippy Vibram® MegaGrip traction lugs to help maximise comfort and control. The roomy design and wider outsole provide a stable base to help you tackle rugged, changing terrain.

Stacked cushioning

The innovative midsole puts ultra-lightweight ZoomX foam directly underfoot to maximise cushioning. A layer of firmer foam helps provide impact protection, comfort and stability on jagged, uneven surfaces.

Reliable traction

The trusted Vibram® MegaGrip outsole with Traction Lug technology supplies unparalleled traction in variable trail conditions.

Stable Containment

Whether going up the trail or coming down, the heel strap is designed to help you stay locked into the shoe. The wider outsole helps provide a steady foundation as you traverse changing terrain.

Fit for Comfort

As your foot expands over longer distances, the extended eyestay creates a fit system that lets you make easy adjustments to help your whole foot stay comfortable throughout your hike.

More Benefits

  • Breathable textile upper is lightweight for long hikes and durable to withstand tough terrain.
  • Soft and stretchy, the ankle cuff helps keep out trail debris.

Product Details

  • Heel and tongue loops
  • Men's US 10: 425g
  • Stack Height: 32mm (Heel)/28mm (Forefoot)
  • Offset/Heel-to-Toe Drop: 4mm
  • Lug Height: 5mm
  • Colour Shown: Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Style: IO7854-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (42)

4.7 stars

  • I’m love in it worth waiting for 2 years after mountain fly 2 💗

    JayanthReddy91433770

    When it’s ACG u know that every product that comes from this brand is just peaks not with just comfort the style curves this is what a guy needs when he likes hiking good looking with comfort from being fan of mountain fly 1,2 to this I’m just speechless cloth they used is aww man that’s so soft I’m so love I’m so addictive now the comfort they are providing god 🙂‍↕️ wish they will keep limited stock for this hope people won’t find like this so I could just show off everyone 😏 I’m gonna grab another pair to just in case for future 😝 im sharing the pictures of mountain fly 2 every ACG fans would know it if I’m saying this for 2 long years I never regreted of buying replacing it with another. Trust me will be back soon with this pair with brand new pics will share it …

  • Ottimo prodotto

    Guido370997321

    Non le toglierei più dai piedi veramente comodissime ottimo prodotto

  • WIDE!!! Not your usual narrow Nike shoe

    ScottD210482942

    Too wide. Nike shoes are known to run narrow. This shoe is wide and looks like a duck foot from above (don't like that look). Having a narrow foot, I was disappointed that all the sudden they make a wide shoe without categorizing it as "wide". Wish they would make a narrow version and also warn on the PDP that this is a wider than normal shoe. Why Nike departed from what they are known for I don't know. Maybe they wanted to appeal to more consumers. I read a review from someone who has a wide foot that said this was the first set of Nikes that fit him. Nike has to make a choice. I hope dont abandon the narrower shoe tradition, though I noticed that one of their running shoes I just bought is wider than normal as well. Hope a product manager sees this review. I would tell them to continue to make the narrow and offer a wide version for some models. Otherwise, the shoe is nice, even though I have to return it, and I still like Nike!

ACG Zegama Hike Men's Hiking Shoes

ACG Zegama Hike

1.349 kr.

A rock-solid, lightweight hiking boot built from a high-speed trail runner.

Engineered For

Hiking

Terrain

Rugged

Cushioning

Maximum

Shoe Weight

Approx. 425g (Men's UK 9)

Features That Perform

  • Lightweight Cushioning

    The innovative midsole puts ultra-lightweight ZoomX foam directly underfoot to maximise cushioning. A layer of firmer foam helps provide impact protection, comfort and stability on jagged, uneven surfaces.

  • Reliable Traction

    The trusted Vibram® Megagrip outsole with Traction Lug technology supplies unparalleled traction in variable trail conditions.

  • Stable Containment

    Whether going up the trail or coming down, the heel strap is designed to help you stay locked into the shoe. The wider outsole helps provide a steady foundation as you traverse changing terrain.

  • Fit for Comfort

    As your foot expands over longer distances, the extended eyestay creates a fit system that lets you make easy adjustments to help your whole foot stay comfortable throughout your hike.

Complete the look