Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top

Not good
Tdudhia
Not sure how it is for all conditions, it is thick, not sweat proof
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
This tee is simple but designed for your trail running needs. Sweat-wicking tech helps keep you dry all run long and soft underarm gussets minimise chafing.
Nike ACG
This tee is simple but designed for your trail running needs. Sweat-wicking tech helps keep you dry all run long and soft underarm gussets minimise chafing.
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
1 star
Not good
Tdudhia
Not sure how it is for all conditions, it is thick, not sweat proof
Nike ACG