ACG Wolf Tree Women's 1/2-Zip Top

First seen as part of the 'Wolf Tree' Collection, this top was tested in Oregon, USA. While exploring, we saw the need for a warm layer that could adapt through different parts of the day. Polartec® fleece gives you lightweight yet breathable warmth, and the loose fit is great for layering or wearing on its own. So get ready to take on your next adventure—whatever corner it might be hiding behind.

Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Summit White

Style: HJ0237-010