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ACG Wolf Lichen Crew-Neck Top - Black/Anthracite/Cool Grey/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Wolf Lichen

Crew-Neck Top

1.149 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

Need some lightweight warmth? You found it. This versatile mid-layer is designed to fit over a base or under a jacket. The lofted Polartec® fabric feels ultra-soft and retains your natural body heat while letting moisture evaporate to help keep you dry.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Cool Grey/Summit White
  • Style: IH1445-010

ACG Wolf Lichen

1.149 kr.

Need some lightweight warmth? You found it. This versatile mid-layer is designed to fit over a base or under a jacket. The lofted Polartec® fabric feels ultra-soft and retains your natural body heat while letting moisture evaporate to help keep you dry.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Loose fit
  • Embroidered Nike ACG, Polartec® and Nike Swoosh logos
  • Thumbholes
  • Elastic hem and cuffs
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Cool Grey/Summit White
  • Style: IH1445-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Big & Tall model is wearing size 2XL and is 6'4" (192cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (2)

4.5 stars

  • ACG

    christiang775209896

    This shirt is awesome looks so cool and is lightweight yet breathable waiting for more colors

  • First Impressions

    Zixi375743726

    Just got it today, they definitely weren’t lying about lightweight. First impressions it’s very comfortable and surprisingly warm for how lightweight it is. Aesthetically it is beautiful also. Comes with an acg branded washbag to protect it which is a nice touch. Excited to see how it performs over time. Only 4/5 as I haven’t tested it outdoors yet

ACG Wolf Lichen Crew-Neck Top

ACG Wolf Lichen

1.149 kr.

Complete the look

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