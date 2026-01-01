Nike ACG Vista Peak
Photochromic Sunglasses
Klarna Available at checkout.
Built to take on the world's roughest terrain, the Nike ACG Vista Peak pairs all-conditions durability with precision optics for athletes who push past the expected. The lightweight semi-rim frame keeps your sightline fully open so you can pick up roots, ridges and the trail's changing contours without missing a beat. It's ready for anything the mountain throws at you.
- Colour Shown: Anthracite/Wolf Grey
- Style: IQ9344-060
Nike ACG Vista Peak
Built to take on the world's roughest terrain, the Nike ACG Vista Peak pairs all-conditions durability with precision optics for athletes who push past the expected. The lightweight semi-rim frame keeps your sightline fully open so you can pick up roots, ridges and the trail's changing contours without missing a beat. It's ready for anything the mountain throws at you.
Benefits
- Frame size: 71mm lens width; 19mm bridge width; 130mm temple length
- Photochromic lenses adapt to light intensity in real time, providing the right coverage in every light condition.
- Nike Max Optics with anti-reflective coating helps reduce light reflection and provides precise vision from all angles.
- 6-base curved shield offers medium coverage with moderate peripheral light blockage.
- Adjustable, TPE rubber nose pad and temples provide enhanced grip and traction even in wet conditions.
Product Details
- Multiple strap-attachment locations.
- The injected frame material is derived from at least 40% castor bean oil.
- 100% UVA/UVB protection.
- Colour Shown: Anthracite/Wolf Grey
- Style: IQ9344-060
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike ACG Vista Peak.
Nike ACG Vista Peak