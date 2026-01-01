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ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt - Dark Smoke Grey/White

Recycled Materials

ACG 'Tuff Fleece'

Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt

849,90 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

A chill in the air? Layer up in lightweight Tuff Fleece. Made from heavyweight French terry fleece, this sweatshirt feels soft and structured. We added Dri-FIT tech for days when you need a layer of breathable warmth.


  • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/White
  • Style: IU8168-070

ACG 'Tuff Fleece'

849,90 kr.

A chill in the air? Layer up in lightweight Tuff Fleece. Made from heavyweight French terry fleece, this sweatshirt feels soft and structured. We added Dri-FIT tech for days when you need a layer of breathable warmth.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Roomy fit through the shoulders and body lets you layer over a base with ease.

Product Details

  • 75% cotton/25% polyester
  • Ribbed collar, cuffs and hem
  • Locker loop
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/White
  • Style: IU8168-070

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt

    ACG 'Tuff Fleece'

    849,90 kr.

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