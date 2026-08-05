ACG Radical AirFlow Apex Dri-FIT Bucket Hat

ACG Radical AirFlow Apex

479,90 kr.

REVOLUTIONARY INNOVATION FOR ATHLETES IN MOTION.

Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, this ACG Apex Bucket Hat is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your head for cool comfort. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.

Radical Innovation

Radical AirFlow features an extremely breathable, open-hole construction to help channel more airflow directly to your skin for rapid sweat evaporation while you move.

Radical Construction

The soft, open-hole knit fabric feels smooth on the skin and lets your body heat escape quickly. The wraparound brim helps provide 360 degrees of protection.

Radical Comfort

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.