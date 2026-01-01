ACG
Older Kids' Phantazama Jacket
Klarna Available at checkout.
This hooded jacket provides lightweight, waterproof protection for wet conditions. It's made from durable, woven performance fabric that feels smooth, with zip pockets to help secure small items like your keys, cash or phone, while the packable design folds small for easy carrying.
- Colour Shown: Tattoo
- Style: IZ7617-502
ACG
This hooded jacket provides lightweight, waterproof protection for wet conditions. It's made from durable, woven performance fabric that feels smooth, with zip pockets to help secure small items like your keys, cash or phone, while the packable design folds small for easy carrying.
Product Details
- 100% recycled polyester
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Tattoo
- Style: IZ7617-502
Size & Fit
- Male model is wearing size M and is 5'2" (157cm approx.)
- Female model is wearing size M and is 4'7" (139.5cm approx.)
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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