Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' (Girls') Skort
Klarna Available at checkout.
The look of a skirt with the feel of shorts—you're ready for the day's adventures. This lightweight skort has a water-repellent and UV-resistant finish to help keep you comfortable in light rain or on sunny days. What are you waiting for? Go explore!
- Colour Shown: Marrakesh/Safety Orange/Marrakesh/Summit White
- Style: IF8299-833
Nike ACG
The look of a skirt with the feel of shorts—you're ready for the day's adventures. This lightweight skort has a water-repellent and UV-resistant finish to help keep you comfortable in light rain or on sunny days. What are you waiting for? Go explore!
Benefits
- Elastic waistband with internal drawstring lets you find your preferred fit.
- Four zip pockets help you keep track of small items.
Product details
- Embroidered ACG logo
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- Body: 96% nylon/4% elastane. Pocket bags: 100% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Marrakesh/Safety Orange/Marrakesh/Summit White
- Style: IF8299-833
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′0″ (152cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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Nike ACG