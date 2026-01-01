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Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt - Black

Nike ACG

Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt

399,90 kr.
Black
Summit White
Violet Dust
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Designed, tested and made on planet Earth—this tee is durable and comfortable. Made with Dri-FIT technology, it helps move sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. Dropped shoulders and a loose fit give you a laid-back feel.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IH1288-010

Nike ACG

399,90 kr.

Designed, tested and made on planet Earth—this tee is durable and comfortable. Made with Dri-FIT technology, it helps move sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. Dropped shoulders and a loose fit give you a laid-back feel.

Product Details

  • 63% polyester/37% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IH1288-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt

    Nike ACG

    399,90 kr.

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