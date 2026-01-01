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Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
399,90 kr.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Designed, tested and made on planet Earth—this tee is durable and comfortable. Made with Dri-FIT technology, it helps move sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. Dropped shoulders and a loose fit give you a laid-back feel.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IH1288-010
Nike ACG
399,90 kr.
Designed, tested and made on planet Earth—this tee is durable and comfortable. Made with Dri-FIT technology, it helps move sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. Dropped shoulders and a loose fit give you a laid-back feel.
Product Details
- 63% polyester/37% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IH1288-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike ACG
399,90 kr.