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Nike ACG 'Magic Hour' Men's Dri-FIT Trail Hoodie - Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White

Nike ACG 'Magic Hour'

Men's Dri-FIT Trail Hoodie

599,90 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

You might be warm enough on your run, but what about to and from the trailhead? This hoodie has a roomy fit so you can layer with ease. And the sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you feeling comfortable.


  • Colour Shown: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Style: IO9667-323

Nike ACG 'Magic Hour'

599,90 kr.

You might be warm enough on your run, but what about to and from the trailhead? This hoodie has a roomy fit so you can layer with ease. And the sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you feeling comfortable.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Lightweight brushed fleece feels soft and breathable.

Product Details

  • Body: 54% polyester/46% cotton. Hood lining: 100% cotton
  • Reflective Nike ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Kangaroo pocket
  • Ribbed hem and cuffs
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Style: IO9667-323

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

4 stars

  • Not unisex :(

    Vortex

    I wish ACG could also make this hoodie in a women’s version. I love the royal pulse/hyper pink colorway and I ordered both the small and xs in hopes it would have unisex cut. Unfortunately as all men’s ACG clothes fit both long in the body and wide in the shoulders/ arms so I have to return it although I love the color. Let’s hope there is a women’s version of this hoodie coming out soon. It’s a pity most ACG clothes are designed for male bodies. Other than that this is a great hoodie. The fabric is more thin compared to the usual ACG therma fit hoodies and looks suitable for spring/summer

  • Very happy

    Sean134191704

    Sized up, for an oversized look but the top looks great

Nike ACG 'Magic Hour' Men's Dri-FIT Trail Hoodie

Nike ACG 'Magic Hour'

599,90 kr.

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