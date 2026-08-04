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Highly Rated
ACG LDV Men's Shoes - Wolf Grey/Summit White/White/Navy

ACG LDV

Men‘s shoes

979,90 kr.
Wolf Grey/Summit White/White/Navy
Varsity Red/Sail/White/Wolf Grey
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Before ACG was ACG, the LDV summited peaks. Initially a long-distance running shoe, the LDV underwent some durability upgrades to get it trail ready. What you get today still rocks the breathable mesh and the grippy Waffle outsoles but lives where it should, with ACG. Long live the Long Distance Vector.


  • Colour Shown: Wolf Grey/Summit White/White/Navy
  • Style: IF2857-001

ACG LDV

979,90 kr.

Before ACG was ACG, the LDV summited peaks. Initially a long-distance running shoe, the LDV underwent some durability upgrades to get it trail ready. What you get today still rocks the breathable mesh and the grippy Waffle outsoles but lives where it should, with ACG. Long live the Long Distance Vector.

Benefits

  • Mesh upper is durable and breathable.
  • Rubber Waffle outsole gives you durable traction and heritage style.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Wolf Grey/Summit White/White/Navy
  • Style: IF2857-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (23)

4.6 stars

  • A great simple ACG

    twjaynes

    Great ,comfy and simple. Love this shoe, it’s fits perfect and breathes great. I wear them on my walks or when I ride my bike. Roomy in the toe box but still secure. Versatile shoe

  • Perfecto equilibrio entre una zapatilla técnica y de vestir.

    Nacho Saera

    Cómodas desde la primera puesta, ligeras, resistentes y con una gran estética.

  • More, more, more!

    grandmastergee

    Much love! I own the previous two versions/colorways. Not sure if I’m going to grab these red ones because I lean towards earth tones. Would love to see gray or navy or forest green or tan/brown.

ACG LDV Men's Shoes

ACG LDV

979,90 kr.

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