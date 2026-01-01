Recycled Materials
ACG High Stakes
Women's Hiking Skort
Klarna Available at checkout.
To find that secret view, you'll want reliable hiking gear. The ACG High Stakes skort is designed to flex with you and adapt to Mother Nature. It's lightweight, stretchy and changes form with just a zip. A wide, stretchy waist and built-in shorts help you stay comfy while tackling tough terrain.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Summit White
- Style: IM4296-010
ACG High Stakes
To find that secret view, you'll want reliable hiking gear. The ACG High Stakes skort is designed to flex with you and adapt to Mother Nature. It's lightweight, stretchy and changes form with just a zip. A wide, stretchy waist and built-in shorts help you stay comfy while tackling tough terrain.
Product Details
- ACG embroidered logo at left hem
- Body: 72% nylon, 28% elastane. Panels: 80% polyester/20% elastane. Mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastane. Tight: 83% polyester/17% elastane. Waist Lining: 80% polyester/20% elastane. Gusset Lining: 83% polyester/17% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Summit White
- Style: IM4296-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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ACG High Stakes