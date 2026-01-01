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ACG Five Towers Pack Jacket - Sea Glass/Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Five Towers

Pack Jacket

2.149 kr.
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Backpack, jacket, both or neither—this versatile shell takes adaptability to new heights. This style was designed for the sun-drenched landscape of the Dolomite mountains. Hence the UV protection and sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable. When you don't need the layer, the jacket packs into its own pocket for easy storage.


  • Colour Shown: Sea Glass/Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Summit White
  • Style: IF1268-020

ACG Five Towers

2.149 kr.

Backpack turned jacket turned backjacketpack. Get it? Great.

Backpack, jacket, both or neither—this versatile shell takes adaptability to new heights. This style was designed for the sun-drenched landscape of the Dolomite mountains. Hence the UV protection and sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable. When you don't need the layer, the jacket packs into its own pocket for easy storage.

Product Details

  • Reflective design details
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Backpack: back/panels lining: 93% nylon/7% elastane. Front panels/side panels/front pocket bag palm side/side panel lining: 100% nylon. Mesh: 100% polyester.
  • Jacket: 93% nylon/7% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Sea Glass/Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Summit White
  • Style: IF1268-020

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
    • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.

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    ACG Five Towers Pack Jacket

    ACG Five Towers

    2.149 kr.

    Backpack turned jacket turned backjacketpack. Get it? Great.

    Designed For

    Everyday Adventure

    Protection

    UV Coverage

    Weight

    Lightweight

    Tech Specs

    Technology

    Dri-FIT

    Sustainability

    This product is made with at least 75% recycled nylon fibres

    Features That Perform

    • Adventure-Ready Tech

      UV-resistant and sweat-wicking, this jacket helps you enjoy the outdoors. The backpack portion is water-repellent to keep your stashed items covered.

    • Convertible Style

      When worn as a jacket, you can zip the backpack portion on or off. When you're wearing it as a backpack, the packable jacket clips to the tribiner for easy storage.

    • Packable Design

      Layering down? The jacket fits inside the zipped chest pocket.

    • Fit for the Outdoors

      A bungee cord at the waist and a front 2-way zip let you fine-tune your fit.

    Complete the look

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